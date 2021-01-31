2020/21 GPL matchweek 11 report: Moro Sumaila scores to deny Aduana Stars victory

Aduana Stars FC survive above the relegation zone with the draw

Aduana Stars have dropped to fifth on the Ghana Premier League table after being held to a pulsating 2-2 draw by Ebusua Dwarfs in Dormaa on Sunday.

Dwarfs remained above the relegation zone in 13th position after a deserved point, earned thanks to a spirited performance.



Aduana came into the game with so much confidence following their famous 1-0 win over Kotoko in the previous matchday but they fell behind after 30 minutes.



Defender Isaac Kwain put the ball in his net after pressure from Dwarfs attackers.



The lead lasted for 15 minutes as Aduana drew level before recess.



Yahaya Mohammed scored from a penalty spot to increase his tally for the season to six goals.

Aduana came back from the break determined to win so dominated possession and created the best chances. Sam Adams converted one in the 75th minute to give Aduana the lead for the first time in the game.



But Dwarfs against the run of play grabbed the equalizer through Moro Sumaila.



The game got extremely physical in the closing stages, forcing the referee to send off Dwarfs player.



Despite a man disadvantage, Dwarfs managed to hold on for a valuable point.