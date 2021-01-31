2020/21 GPL matchweek 11 report: WAFA 5-0 Liberty Professionals

WAFA SC squad

WAFA scored five second-half goals to clobber Liberty Professionals 5-0 at home on Sunday, 31 January 2021 to break their two-match winless run.

Defender Konadu Yiadom scored a brace and the Academy Boys sealed a comprehensive victory.



After five minutes, danger man Augustine Boakye delivered a drive from distance but the Liberty Professionals goalkeeper grabbed it.



Midfielder Sampson Agyapong came in with a shot but that could not beat the goalkeeper between the sticks.



Agyapong tried his luck with a free-kick after Boakye had been brought down close to the edge of the box but his effort went straight into the side next.



Before the break, WAFA coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum was forced to effect a substitution after midfielder Michael Dwamena got stretchered off due to injury.



Andrews Ntim Manu came in to replace him.

Before the half time whistle, WAFA were awarded a free-kick and Togo international Yousifou Atte.



WAFA kept on piling pressure and were awarded a corner kick in the 51st minute and Agyapong elected himself to take it.



He delivered a measured one and it found the head of Konadu Yiadom who headed in powerfully for the opening goal.



In the 67th minute, youngster Marvin Owusu doubled their lead and two minutes later Sampson Agyapong finished off the move and scored with an assist from Augustine Boakye.



With a quarter of an hour left, playmaker Augustine Boakye finally got on the scoresheet with the fourth goal.



Ten minutes from time, Konadu Yiadom smashed in another header from a corner to make it 5-0.