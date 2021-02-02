2020/21 GPL matchweek 12 preview: Ebusua Dwarfs vs. AshantiGold

Ebusua Dwarfs FC

Ebusua Dwarfs return to their base for matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League after nicking a vital point against Aduana Stars last weekend with a 2-2 draw.

They host AshantiGold SC on Wednesday at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Dwarfs will be hoping to get their first win at the Cape Coast stadium since beating Berekum Chelsea on 29 November 2020.



The Crabs have gone three home games on the trot without a win having lost twice and drew the other.



Dwarfs have fared greatly at away this season having lost twice, won twice, and drew twice compared to their home form where have managed just one win.



Ernest Thompson Quartey and his boys have targeted nothing but a victory on Wednesday against AshantiGold.

Goalkeeper Danso Wiredu Mensah and striker Martin Tsiboah missed the game against Aduana through injuries. They are expected back for the midweek encounter.



Midfielder Sumaila Moro is suspended after he was sent off last Sunday.



AshantiGold has not been in the best of form in the last three weeks as they have gone three matches without a victory.



They have conceded five goals and scored just two in the process.



Two 0-0 draws against Medeama SC and Asante Kotoko and a humiliating 5-2 defeat to Legon Cities FC have seen the Miners dropped outside the top four on the standings.

AshantiGold is making the journey to the Central Region with the intention of ending the unwanted winless streak.



The Gold and Black outfit have managed to pick just one point from their last five visits to Dwarfs in the Ghana Premier League.



The last time they beat Dwarfs in Cape Coast was on May 27, 2012, with a 2-0 scoreline.