2020/21 GPL matchweek 12 preview: Medeama v Hearts of Oak

Medeama SC

Medeama aims to maintain their unbeaten streak at home as they welcome Accra Hearts of Oak today, February 4, 2021, at the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa.

The Mauve and Yellows have seen their form improve in recent games and could start conversations about finishing in the top four with a win over Accra Hearts of Oak today.



For Hearts, they will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Accra Great Olympics in the Mantse derby.



Despite the loss, Hearts have generally been good since the arrival of Kosta Papic who replaced Edward Nii Odoom.

Medeama has won three of their last five battles with Accra Hearts of Oak in Tarkwa.



Prediction: Medeama 0-0 Hearts of Oak