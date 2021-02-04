2020/21 GPL matchweek 12 report: Medeama beats Hearts of Oak by a lone goal

Medeama 1-0 Accra Hearts of Oak

A second-half goal from Justice Blay has powered Medeama to a 1-0 win over Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

The two giants locked horns at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa today for a clash on matchday 12 of the ongoing season.



In the first half of limited chances, both teams had their moments but could not get on the scoresheet before going into the break.



Five minutes into the second half, an impressive team play from Medeama SC saw Justice Blay scoring the only goal in the game.

The highly-rated midfielder made no mistake as he slotted his effort beyond the reach of Richard Attah to give the home team the lead.



Although Accra Hearts of Oak came in strong after going down, the visitors could not score and have suffered a defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.



The result sees Medeama SC climbing to 9th on the Ghana Premier League standings with Accra Hearts of Oak dropping to 11th.