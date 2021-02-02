2020/21 GPL matchweek 12 report: Olympics maintain top form with 3-1 win over King Faisal

Accra Great Olympics on Tuesday afternoon continued their top form in the Ghana Premier League with a delightful 3-1 win over King Faisal.
The capital-based club today hosted the side from Kumasi at the Accra Sports Stadium in a fixture that is serving as a matchday 12 fixture of the ongoing season.
On the back of a strong display in the first half, Great Olympics went into the break with a deserved lead courtesy of a strike from Charles Danso Otu.
Ten minutes into the second half, the home team doubled their lead when Samuel Abbey found the back of the net with a smart finish.
Although King Faisal will halve the deficit in the 74th minute through a strike from Frimpong Boateng, an 81st-minute strike from Michael Yeboah sealed the massive 3-1 win for Great Olympics at the end of the 90 minutes.
Today’s win sees Olympics climbing to second on the Ghana Premier League table with 21 points from 12 matches while King Faisal drops to 15.
