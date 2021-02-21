2020/21 GPL matchweek 15 preview: Bechem United vs Legon Cities

Bechem United FC players

Bechem United aims to recover from last weekend's loss to Medeama when they host Legon Cities today, February 21, 2021.

The Ghana Premier League encounter is scheduled for Bechem Park where the home team is unbeaten this season.



The Hunters have picked up 17 points out of a possible 21 with five wins and two draws after seven games there.



They come into the clash with Legon Cities on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Medeama in the last matchday.



Bechem dropped to fifth due to the defeat, but a win against Legon Cities will see them move back into the top four, where they have spent the majority season.

For Legon Cities, it is a difficult task. It looked like they had recovered from their horrendous start - no wins in seven games and were bottom of the table - but haven't won their last three matches.



They sit a point above the relegation zone and must upstage Bechem to avoid slipping back into the dreaded zone.



Prediction: Bechem United 2-0 Inter Allies.