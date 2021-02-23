2020/21 GPL matchweek 16 preview: Aduana Stars vs Inter Allies

Aduana Stars FC

Aduana Stars look to bounce back from their heavy defeat on matchday 15 against AshantiGold when they host Inter Allies at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The Fire club were thumped 4-0 in Obuasi - a defeat that ensured they dropped out of the top four. They are seven points off top spot and cannot afford to drop points against bottom-side Inter Allies.



Allies have every right to feel confident heading into the clash after ending their winless run last weekend. The Accra-based club beat highly-rated WAFA 1-0 to record their first win since matchday 7.



Before that, they ended their six-game losing streak with a draw against Liberty Professionals.

This means, Inter Allies have picked up four points in their last two games, compared to Aduana, who have zero points and conceded eight goals.



Aduana Stars may not be at their best this season, but at home, they are unbeatable with four wins and three draws in seven games. They will have the upper hand against a side that have been woeful on the road with one point won from a possible 21.



This will be the 11th meeting with Aduana winning six, drawing one and losing three of the previous 10.