2020/21 GPL matchweek 16 preview: Legon Cities v Elmina Sharks

Legon Cities aim to end their four-game winless run as they prepare for a clash with Elmina Sharks in Accra.
The Royals have not recorded any defeats in their last five matches but four of them have been draws. They did hold highly rated Bechem United to a stalemate on matchday 15.
With 16 points earned so far, Legon Cities are 15th on the log.
Elmina Sharks aim to end their five-game winless streak on Wednesday. They have lost two consecutive matches currently and a win should be a boost to the team.
They are one point and two places above Legon Cities currently.
The two teams have won one each in their last four battles together.
Prediction: Legon Cities 1-0 Elmina Sharks.
- Two referees banned from officiating for the rest of the league season
- Kotoko CEO pleads with govt to speed up renovation works at Baba Yara Sports Stadium
- Ghana Women's Premier League set to have 18 teams next season
- Benjamin Arthur happy to join Medeama, pledges to contribute his bit towards the success of the club
- 'He is a brilliant player' – Medeama coach Samuel Boadu on new signing Benjamin Arthur
- Read all related articles