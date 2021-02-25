2020/21 GPL matchweek 16 report: Dreams FC thrash AshantiGold 4-1

Dreams FC players

Dreams FC recorded a resounding victory over AshantiGold SC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Thursday to get back to winning ways.

Joseph Esso's hat-trick inspired the Believers to beat AshantiGold 4-1 as the hosts stretched their home winning run to five games.



Dreams coach Vladislav Viric made just one alteration to the squad that lost 1-0 to Berekum Chelsea last Sunday.



Abdulai Massaudu returned from suspension to replace Micheal Agbekpornu in the starting lineup to face the Miners.



AshantiGold caretaker coach Isaac Kofi Sarfo also made just one change to the team that beat Aduana Stars 4-0 last Friday in Obuasi.



Youngster Isaac Opoku Agyemang came in for the injured Yaw Annor.



New signings Seth Osei, Mathew Agama, and Samed Mohammed all came on in the second half to make their debuts for the Gold and Black outfit.

Joseph Esso scored opened the scoring for the match from the spot in the 7th minute after Samed Ibrahim handled the ball inside the box.



The home side held on to the lead for the rest of the first half.



Esso scored the second goal in the 50th minute before completing his hat-trick three minutes later taking his goal tally of the season to 10 goals.



David Abagna Sandan reduced the deficit in the 86th minute with a brilliant strike.



Agyenim Boateng Mensah restored the three-goal advantage for the Believers on the stroke of full-time.



Dreams move to second place on the premiership standings with the emphatic victory with 26 points. Just two points behind the top spot.