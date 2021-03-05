2020/21 GPL matchweek 17 preview: Hearts of Oak vs WAFA

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

The Samuel Boadu-era at Accra Hearts of Oak begins on Sunday, March 7, 2021, against WAFA at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Boadu was unveiled earlier this week and held his first training session on Thursday to prepare for his debut.



"We see him as a man of integrity who is looking for an opportunity, one which Hearts is able to provide him. The board is very confident that we have gotten the right person," the club's board chairman Togbe Afede XIV said.



"Our desire for him did not arise after the departure of Papic, he has been our long-term target, the good news is that Hearts has been his long-term target as well, "the Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak ended.



He takes over from the club's U15 coach Samuel Nii Noi who took over temporarily after the resignation of Serbian coach Kosta Papic.



Noi managed two wins and a draw (against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League derby).

WAFA ended their winless run last week with a 3-1 win over leaders Karela United and that could spark their revival.



Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum is gradually finding balance in his team after injuries and departures hit his squad.



But he will be without Eric Asamany who has still not recovered from a broken leg.



WAFA has just one win on the road and has lost twice already at the Accra Sports Stadium this season against Legon Cities and Great Olympics.