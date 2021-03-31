2020/21 GPL round: Meet the two clubs who have changed venue

Asante Kotoko SC players in training

The second round of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season kickstarts kick starts on the first weekend of April 2021.

The League which was was expected to resume weeks ago was postponed because of the Black Stars Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



Several transfer businesses including players and coaches have transpired within the break and the clubs are all geared up for the start of the second round.



Ahead of this weekend's fixtures, two Ghana Premier League clubs wrote to the Ghana Football Association for a venue change.

Record holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko will be playing their home games at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium after ditching the Accra Sports Stadium.



International Allies will also move from the Accra Sports Stadium to play their home games at the Dawu Theatre of Dreams.



The Ghana Football Association has confirmed the venue change for the two clubs and has informed the two Clubs that any subsequent request to relocate within the course of the second round of the season shall not be entertained.