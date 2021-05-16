2020/21 GPL week 25 match preview: AshantiGold vs. Great Olympics

AshantiGold SC

AshantiGold SC will have to overcome Great Olympics on Sunday at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi to return to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League.

The Miners have gone three matches without a win, losing two and drawing one. They need a win in the matchday 25 fixture this weekend.



AshantiGold go into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Berekum Chelsea in the midweek.



Anything short of victory on Sunday could see AshantiGold drop two places on the league standings. They are 10th placed on the log.



The Gold and Black outfit will continue without a head coach as assistant Thomas Duah leads them for a four-time against Olympics.



Since French trainer Romain Folz absconded, AshantiGold have failed to record a single win in the premiership.



Defensive duo Kwadwo Amoako and Sammed Mohammed are reported to have been suspended by the assistant coach.

This makes them unavailable to face the Wonder club.



Midfielder David Abagna Sandan has found the back of the net in the last two home games. He is expected to inspire his side again this Sunday.



Olympics threw away a two-goal advantage to lose 3-2 to Aduana Stars last Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium as they fail to close the gap on leaders Asante Kotoko SC.



The Wonder club are going into this match as wounded lions as they intend to make amends by beating AshantiGold.



The Dade Boys are currently 2nd on the league table, four points adrift the top spot and would want to close the gap on Sunday with a victory over the Miners.



The reverse fixture saw Olympics succumbed to a 2-1 loss in the capital after taking the lead.

Olympics have managed to pick just one point from their last five visits to AshantiGold in the Ghana Premier League. They have lost all of the last three.



The last time the Blue and Whites beat AshantiGold in Obuasi in a league match was 10 December 2006 with a 2-1 scoreline.



James Akaminko will be lined up in midfield to face his former club for the very first time on Sunday since leaving AshantiGold.



Annor Walker has no injury worries in camp as all players are available for selection on Sunday.