2020/21 GPL wrap: Asante Kotoko, Ashantigold, Ebusua Dwarfs denied opening day joy

Asante Kotoko were held to a 1-1 draw by Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium

Asante Kotoko's hopes of commencing the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) campaign in style did not go as planned as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Eleven Wonders on Sunday.

After a barren first-half, Kwame Opoku broke the deadlock for the Porcupine Warriors with a shot into the bottom left corner of the net in the 54th minute, having picked up a loose ball.



Fourteen minutes to full-time, substitute Prince Opoku fetched the equalizer for visiting Wonders with a cool finish.



The match was played at the Accra Sports Stadium, the temporary home ground of Maxwell Konadu's side due to the ongoing renovation of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



Kotoko will hope to make amends with a win in their trip to Berekum Chelsea on matchday two.



In Obuasi, a second-half Karela United equaliser denied four-time GPL champions Ashanti Gold victory at Len Clay Stadium.

After Diawisie Taylor scored on five minutes to give visiting Karela the lead, Appiah McCarthy and Hans Kwoffie hit back to put AshGold 2-1 up at half-time. Samuel Ofori, however, netted for the away side 11 minutes after recess to snatch his side a point.



Elsewhere at Akoon Park in Tarkwa, Medeama gave away an Ali Ouattara first-half injury-time lead to settle for a 1-1 home draw with Great Olympics, who found the back of the net through Daniel Appiah.



There were seven goals in Sogakope where hosts Wafa beat King Faisal 4-3. Konadu Yiadom, Godwin Agbevor, Augustine Boakye, and Daniel Lomotey were on the score sheet for the hosts. Kwame Peprah (two) and Wadudu Yakubu scored for the visitors.



At the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Ebusua Dwarfs and Elmina Sharks played out a 2-2 draw. Dennis Korsah-Akoumah and Razak Issah scored for hosts while Richard Mpong and Ishmael Hammond were on target for Sharks.



The action continues on Monday when Liberty Professionals host Bechem United at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman in one of two fixtures of the day.

In the second game, Inter Allies and Dreams FC will square off at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Earlier on Saturday, Legon Cities hosted Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium in the season opener. The hosts went in front through a Stephen Amankona penalty but Jonah Attuquaye similarly hit back for the Royals from the spot to snatch a 1-1 draw.



The match between Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars has been postponed indefinitely.