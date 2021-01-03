2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Aduana Stars tames Great Olympics in Dormaa

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars fought back to defeat Accra Great Olympics 2-1 in week 7 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Both teams had chances to break the deadlock but couldn’t find the last touch as referee Isaac Osei brought the first half to a halt.



Great Olympics returned from recess with the same determination as they demonstrated in the first stanza but couldn’t make it count on the scoresheet.



Annor Walker’s side finally found their scoring boots after star forward Samuel Ashie-Quaye scored in the 51st minute.



The advantage, however, did not last as Aduana Stars quickly replied through Congolese import Flavien Jean Kongaza five minutes later.



Aduana Stars grew into the game from there as they dictated the pace with some intelligent play.

Hell broke loose in Dormaa in the 78th minute after referee Osei awarded the hosts a penalty.



Aduana Stars talisman, Yahaya Mohammed stepped up to bury the resultant spot-kick.



Aduana has collected ten (10) points from a possible twelve (12) at home against the Accra-based giants.



Aduana currently occupies 8th position with 10 points while Olympics sit just two places above them with 11 points from 7 matches.