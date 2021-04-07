0
2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko's Fabio Gama wins MOTM in Bechem drubbing

WhatsApp Image 2021 04 07 At 5.12.47 PM.jpeg Fabio Gama

Wed, 7 Apr 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Fabio Gama was made NASCO Man of the Match after an impressive showcase in Asante Kotoko 4-0 win over Bechem United in a delayed Ghana Premier League fixture.

The Brazilian scored the second goal of the match in the nick of half time when he smashed in on a half volley inside the box.

It was his second goal for the club -all in league matches- and he dedicated it to his pregnant wife and unborn baby.

His skills and industry saw him register a hockey assist in the fourth goal scored by countryman Michael Vinícius Silva de Morais in the 83rd minute.

