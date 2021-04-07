2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko's Fabio Gama wins MOTM in Bechem drubbing

Wed, 7 Apr 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Fabio Gama was made NASCO Man of the Match after an impressive showcase in Asante Kotoko 4-0 win over Bechem United in a delayed Ghana Premier League fixture.
The Brazilian scored the second goal of the match in the nick of half time when he smashed in on a half volley inside the box.
It was his second goal for the club -all in league matches- and he dedicated it to his pregnant wife and unborn baby.
His skills and industry saw him register a hockey assist in the fourth goal scored by countryman Michael Vinícius Silva de Morais in the 83rd minute.
