2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Karela United thump Elmina Sharks 3-1

Karela United fought back from a goal down to beat Elmina Sharks 3-1 at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park and return to the top of the Ghana Premier League table.

Elmina Sharks took the lead through experience midfielder James Bissue, after driving in a ferocious strike from a free-kick in the 15th minute.



But the hosts leveled ten minutes later through Richard Berko following a dominant spell from the Anyinase boys.



Sharks were resilient to ensure they went into the break with the scoreline at 1-1.



Karela United coach Evans Adotey made a couple of changes in the second half as the home side chased victory, bringing on Kwame Boateng for Samuel Ofori and Darlington Fosu for Obed Kofi.

With six minutes left Kwame Boateng put Karela in-front for the first time in the game with a brilliant strike.



Karela United was then awarded a penalty which was expertly converted by striker Diawisie Taylor.



The win sends Karela United to the top of the table with Sharks going on a three game losing streak.