2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Liberty Professionals 1-0 Legon Cities FC

Liberty Professionals FC

Liberty Professionals beat Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League at the Carl Reindorf Park, Dansoman on Sunday, January 3, 2021 courtesy of a late penalty.

Abraham Wayo converted the penalty 10 minutes to the end of the game to give the home team a 1-0 victory.



Legon Cities played 65 minutes with 10 men after their defender Yusif Fadili picked up a red card in the 25th minute.



He was sent off after receiving a second yellow card. His first booking came in the first two minutes.

Bashiru Hayford's side managed to hold Scientific Soccer Lads until in the 79th minute when they conceded a penalty.



Liberty was awarded the penalty after Godfred Atuahene was fouled in the box.



The result means Liberty has climbed up to 7th while Legon Cities are bottom with three points after seven games.