2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Liberty Professionals vs WAFA SC

Liberty Professionals

Liberty Professionals are hanging by a thread and must win against WAFA on Sunday at their adopted home ground to get their survival mission on course.

The Scientific Soccer Lads have been tenants at the WAFA Stadium in Sogakope where they are yet to lose a match since the start of the second round.



Liberty are in the drop with 29 points and losing points will be damaging. The season has been really tough and the club's 24 year stay in the Ghana Premier League is under serious threat.



Losing 3-0 to Hearts of Oak in the MTN Ghana FA Cup round of 64 contest in midweek sums up their misery.



But the football has been quality from the Dansoman-based side but the goals have dried up.

WAFA are undefeated in four league matches and extended their run after thumping Akatsi All Stars 4-0 in the MTN Ghana FA Cup.



The Academy Boys are delighted to welcome back Eric Asamany in their fold after a lengthy lay-off.



The striker was named on the bench in their last competitive match and could have minutes in this tough contest.



WAFA are sixth on the table with 42 points.