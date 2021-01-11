2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Michel Otou named man of the match in defeat to AshantiGold

Great Olympics midfielder Michel Otou was adjudged man of the match in their Ghana Premier League fixture against AshantiGold SC on Sunday.

The Wonder Club despite taking the lead succumbed to AshantiGold with a 2-1 defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Gladson Awako put Olympics ahead as early as the 13th minute after connecting a pass from Otou with a brilliant finish from the edge of the box.



AshantiGold pulled parity on the stroke of halftime when captain Amos Addai finished a pass from Isaac Opoku Agyemang.

Two minutes into the second half, substitute Yaw Annor netted the match winner with a beautiful shot from the edge of the box after receiving an incisive pass from Opoku Agyemang.



Olympics have recorded back-to-back defeats for the very first time this campaign.



AshantiGold are now topping the league standings after the vital away victory.