2020/21 Ghana Premier League: WAFA's Godwin Agbevor is MOTM against AshantiGold

WAFA SC winger Godwin Agbevor was named as the Man of the Match as his side drew 0-0 with AshantiGold at home on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.
The youngster was busy down the right flank with his speed and dexterity although he could not find the back of the net.
Abgevor came too close to scoring in the second half when he cut in onto his left foot but his final delivery was a skied effort.
This was his second Man of the Match this season.
WAFA lies 7th on the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League table after matchday 14 with 19 points.
