2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 1 Match Report — AshantiGold 2-2 Karela United

Karela United FC came from behind to hold AshantiGold SC 2-2 on Matchday 1 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Miners welcomed Karela United to the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium for the opening game of the campaign with the aim of starting the season with a victory.



But it was Karela United who got their tails up after just 4 minutes on the clock after Taylor Diawusie’s powerful low swerving shot goalkeeper Mohammed Bailou.



In the 18th minute, Diawusie nearly fetched his second goal of the game but failed to direct Richard Berko’s lofty cross into the net.



AshantiGold SC found their rhythm just after Diawusie’s miss as they dominated their opponents but couldn’t find the equalizer.



The hosts’ incessant pressure paid off in the 22nd minute after Appiah McCarthy powered in a brilliant free-kick beyond the reach of goalkeeper Yaw Fufuro-Ansah to restore parity.

AshantiGold were dealt a huge blow two minutes after getting the leveller as midfielder Samed Ibrahim was stretched off the pitch and was replaced by Michael Enu.



Coach Milovan Cirkovic was handed another blow after Mark Agyekum signalled to be substituted after sustaining an injury. He was replaced by Eric Esso in the 29th minute.



With the first half set to end in favour of Karela United FC, Hans Kwoffie headed AshantiGold into the lead after connecting marvellously to Bashiru’s pin-point whip in the 23rd minute.



Karela United returned from recess with the determination to get back into the game as they asked lots of questions from their opponents.



The Anyinase-based side deservedly got their equalizer through substitute Samuel Ofori in the 59th minute with a superb delicate touch in the penalty box. He was assisted by the impressive Umar Bashiru.

AshantiGold improved and nearly regained their advantage in the 61st minute but Appiah McCarthy’s free-kick went just wide.



The hosts pushed for the winner in the final embers of the game but couldn’t break the stubborn defense of Karela United as the match ended 2-2.



The result takes AshantiGold and Karela United to 6th and 8th respectively.