2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 17 Match Preview- Eleven Wonders v Legon Cities

A previous encounter between the two teams saw Legon Cities win

Techiman Eleven Wonders will welcome Legon Cities at the Ohene Ameyaw Park for matchday 17 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The hosts will be hoping to return to winning ways after defeat to Medeama on matchday 16 in Takwa.



However, the visitors will be aiming to extend their longest unbeaten run to eight games with a positive result in Techiman.



Eleven Wonders have been inconsistent at home this season, having lost to WAFA and Dreams at the Ohene Ameyaw Park and recorded draws against Ashantigold and Elmina Sharks. The Techiman based outfit have won only three games at home in the ongoing campaign.



Meanwhile, coach Bashiru Hayford seems to have found the antidote at Legon Cities following their impressive run in the last seven games, despite most of the games ending in draws.



The arrival of Hans Kwoffie in the second transfer window has sparked some positive tone in camp, with the former Ashantigold forward netting a brace in the victory over Elmina Sharks.



Asamoah Gyan still remains a doubt despite training this week and Victorien Adebayor is yet to join from HB Koge after agreeing on a loan deal with the Accra-based club.

But Eleven Wonders will miss the services of talisman Ibrahim Salifu who joined Hearts of Oak in the window.



Prince Okraku, Rashid Alhassan, and John Mossie are expected to be up for the task for Ignatius Fosu's men.



Previous games between the two has seen Legon Cities win one and the other game ending in a draw.



Prediction: Techiman Eleven Wonders 1-2 Legon Cities.



