2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 20 Match Report- Medeama 2-1 Legon Cities

Midfielder Justice Blay's horrific injury overshadowed Medeama's 2-1 win over Legon Cities on Sunday, 18 April 2021, in the Ghana Premier League

The Mauve and Yellows are desperate to know the extent of damage after he was rushed to the hospital over a suspected broken ankle.



Legon Cities Cities defender Joseph Adjei came under pressure from his own teammates after his savage tackle on the hugely talented midfielder.



Prince Opoku Agyemang opened the scoring for the home after he lobbied the ball past Winfred Honu.



Medeama kept the visitors at bay who impressed heavily with the attacking trio of Jonah Attuquaye, Hans Kwoffie and Victorien Adebayor causing problems for the defenders.



However, Medeama centre-back Baba Musah was a delight to watch with an array of interceptions to the few fans at the Akoon Park.



The former Tema Youth defender is carving a niche for himself for his calmness and composure and highly tipped for greatness.

Just as the match was heading into the break, Joseph Adjei hacked down Justice Blay in an 'animalistic' manner to the charging of the home fans and his own bench.



Blay's injury appears to have affected Medeama in the second half as the visitors took control.



Adjei's initial yellow card was cancelled for a red after a second opinion from the fourth official.



The centre back himself looked distraught and went straight to the dressing room to console his national teammate.



Issaka Mohammed got the match needed equalizer after beating goalkeeper Frank Boateng.



Nigerian Victorien Adebayor squeezed passed Bright Enchil to send a teasing cross but Mohammed connected from the rebound to silence the home fans.

The celebration was short-lived after substitute Kwasi Donsu who replaced injured Justice Justice Blay scored a season goal contender with a ferocious volley inside the 18-yard box with six minutes left on the clock.



Hans Kwoffie will feel downhearted after he miscued a shot with only goalkeeper Frank Boatent at his mercy. It was easier to score than to miss.



Medeama now move into the top four after second successive win at the Akoon Park.



Cities will now continue their push in the relegation dog-fight.