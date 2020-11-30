2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Report - Karela United 2-1 Dreams FC

Karela United FC

Karela United remains unbeaten in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League following a 2-1 victory against Dreams FC at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

However, they had to do it the hard way by coming from behind to take all the three points in Aiyinase.



Joseph Esso gave Dreams the lead in the 36th minute. His second goal of the season after scoring in last weekend's win against Medeama.



But the lead lasted for three minutes as Frankyln Osei leveled with a freekick.

The midfielder again scored to give Karlea the lead in the 65th minute.



Karela held on to secure the win. It is their second straight home win of the season, having beaten Inter Allies by a lone goal last weekend.



The win means Karela is now top of the league with seven points while Dreams have dropped out of the top four.