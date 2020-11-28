2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Report-Liberty Professionals 1-1 Eleven Wonders

Liberty Professionals are still yet to record a win in the ongoing Ghana Premier League

Liberty Professionals were held to a 1-1 draw by Eleven Wonders at the Carl Reindorf Sports Stadium in this matchday three fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

Eleven Wonders Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu was able to secure a good result away at his former club in this crucial encounter.



Ben Nash Quansah nearly put the home side in front in the eighth minute with his header but his effort was cleared off the line by Wonders and a rebound from DeGraft went off the post.



Liberty captain George Ansong had a chance in the 36th minute to score for the home side but had his effort go off target.



George Osei broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute with his goal for Eleven Wonders.



Liberty Professional responded with an equalizer in the closing minutes of the first half as Abdul Razak Boame got the goal for the home side.



The second half saw both sides missing a lot of opportunities to take the lead but saw their chances go off target.

Ahmed Satar nearly got a late winner for Liberty Professionals with his free-kick, but his effort was saved by the Wonders goalkeeper.



The result means Liberty Professionals are still yet to record a win in the ongoing Ghana Premier League after matchday three.



Techiman Eleven Wonders have accrued five points in three games in the ongoing campaign after this result.







