2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Report -WAFA 1 -1 Elmina Sharks

Elmina Sharks FC

Elmina Sharks goalkeeper Laud Martey put up a heroic display to help his side earn a 1-1 draw at WAFA to make it three draws in a row.

Martey produced as many as four quality saves including a late one-handed save on the goal line to deny the Academy Boys the lead in the 84th minute.



Martey produced another superb save again to palm away Augustine Boakye's powerful drive for the game's first corner kick.



In the 19th minute, Konadu Yiadom was left unmarked inside the box but he headed wide from a corner-kick.



After making all the incursions but lacking the cutting edge, the visitor went ahead before with a deflection.



Justice Mensah rode his luck and shot from distance and it fortuitously came from Konadu Yiadom to beat goalkeeper Ferdinand Acquah.



After the break, WAFA SC continued to pile pressure for the equalizer and head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum brought on Eric Asamany for Sampson Agyapong.

Daniel Agbloe hit the bar line before cutting it back for Augustine Boakye to connect home beautifully.



Agbloe missed a fine opportunity to give the Academy Boys the lead when his header from close range went shockingly wide.



Mensah nearly got a second and the lead for the visitors but his header went above the frame.



Substitute Michael Dwamena then delivered a half volley outside the box but there was not enough power to beat Martey.



Goalkeeper Martey once again produced with a fine one hand save on the line to deny Dwamena.



WAFA have now dropped their first points at home and for Sharks, it has been three straight draws.