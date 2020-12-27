2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 4 Match Preview- Medeama SC v Asante Kotoko

Medeama SC will host Asante Kotoko at the Akoon Park in the outstanding matchday 4 fixture today December 27, 2020.

Both sides have had a tough start to the campaign with just a win in their respective five games of the 2020/21 season.



The Porcupine Warriors' abysmal start to the season has seen the club sack Maxwell Konadu as a coach, with Johnson Smith taking over as an interim gaffer.



Meanwhile, Medeama has kept confidence in Samuel Boadu to turn things around for the Mauve and Yellows, who have been tipped by many as favourites for the league trophy.



Ahead of today's encounter, Asante Kotoko will be expected to unleash Brazilian import Fabio Gama, who is yet to kick a ball for the club since his arrival.



The two clubs have met twenty times in the Ghana Premier League.

Asante Kotoko has won ten of the twenty games between the two clubs, with Medeama winning five and the rest ending in a draw.



The Kumasi based giants go into today's game with huge pressure on the team after suffering a midweek defeat to Al Hilal of Sudan in the CAF Champions League.



The Mauve and Yellows have had enough time to rest and look the more energetic side. They have a good record against their rivals in Tarkwa.



Prediction: Medeama 2-1 Kotoko



