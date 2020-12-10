2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Preview- Asante Kotoko vs Legon Cities

The Porcupine Warriors have drawn in their last two games played this season

Asante Kotoko will be in search of their first win of the campaign against Legon Cities in this matchday five-fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League this Friday.

Kotoko were held to a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium by Techiman Eleven Wonders in their opening game and picked a point against Berekum Chelsea on matchday two at the Sunyani Coronation Park. That game also ended 1-1.



The team had their matchday three and four games postponed due to their engagement in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.



Coach Maxwell Konadu will be hoping to clinch his first win of the season against Legon Cities in this tricky fixture as he comes up against Legon Cities new coach Bashiru Hayford.



Bashiru Hayford will be making his debut on the sidelines for The Royals who are also winless in the ongoing season.

The former Asante Kotoko coach was appointed to replace Goran Barjaktarevic just after three match days in the season.



Hayford is expected to turn things around for the Madina-based club and a win on his debut for the club will boost their confidence for the season.



Ghana's all-time leading top scorer Asamoah Gyan will also be in action for Legon Cities against a club he vowed to play before he retires.



Asamoah Gyan will be leading the Legon Cities attack in this game as they also seek to pick their first win of the season.



It will be an open game for both sides as the coach with the best tactics on the day could win the match.