2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Report- Asante Kotoko 1-0 Legon Cities

Osman Ibrahim's strike in the 10th minute ensured that Asante Kotoko recorded their first win of the season against Legon Cities in this matchday five-fixture played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

The Porcupine Warriors started the game with a lot of intent at scoring in the opening minutes.



Legon Cities goalkeeper Fatau Dauda made a brilliant stop in the first minute to prevent Asante Kotoko from taking the lead after saving Kwame Poku’s effort at goal.



Emmanuel Keyeke hit a long drive from 25 yards which were parried away by Fatau Dauda in the ninth minute.



Asante Kotoko was rewarded with their constant effort at goal in the 10th minute as Ibrahim Osman tapped on to the ball across the face of a goal from across to give the home side the lead.



Legon Cities had their first chance at goal in the 12th minute as Jonah Attuquaye's cross was parried away by Kwame Baah.



Cities were awarded a free-kick close to the goal area of Asante Kotoko in the 14th minute.

Nicholas Mensah picked the first yellow card of the game after he fouled Kotoko’s Kwame Opoku in the 23rd minute.



Asante Kotoko captain Emmanuel Gyamfi was brought down during a counter break which saw Baba Mahama picking up the second yellow card of the game in the 31st minute.



Baba Mahama beat four markers to reach the Kotoko goal area but his final delivery to the attacker was cleared by the defenders.



Fatau Dauda was quick to react as he came out of his box to block a strike from Emmanuel Gyamfi in the 40th minute.



Raphael Ocloo's weak effort in the 41st minute could not trouble Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah with his chance at goal.



Coach Maxwell Konadu was forced to make early substitutions due to injuries as Kwame Adomako and Osman Ibrahim were taken off.

Legon Cities piled a lot of pressure in search of the equalizer but Jonah Attuquaye's effort was saved by Kwame Baah to prevent Legon Cities from getting the equalizer in the 56th minute.



Asamoah Gyan came in for the wasteful Raphael Ocloo in the 59th minute and was handed the captain’s armband.



Gyan’s first chance on target came in the 75th minute from a free-kick which went straight into the gloves of Kwame Baah.



Emmanuel Gyamfi had a one-on-one with Fatau Dauda but the Black Stars goalkeeper was up to the task and prevented the ball from entering the net in the 83rd minute.



The Porcupine Warriors have accrued five points following this win in this matchday five fixture.