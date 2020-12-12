2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 5 Match Report — Ebusua Dwarfs 0-1 Medeama SC

Medeama SC

Medeama SC recorded their first win of the season after a hard-fought 1-0 win at Ebusua Dwarfs on Saturday to continue their dominance over the Cape Coast-based side.

Substitute Isaac Agyenim Boateng's second-half header ended the side's difficult start to the season.



Medeama coach Samuel Boadu handed debut call up to youngster Godfred Abban while midfield star Kwasi Donsu started his first game of the season.



Kwadwo Asamoah who won Man of the Match started for the Mauve and Yellow for the first time this season



This is a match needed win for the Tarkwa-based who have struggled in the early stages of the season.



Touted as one of the favourites, Medeama were yet to win a game in four after two draws and a defeat.

The two-time FA Cup holders were shocked 1-1 at home by Great Olympics before drawing at Legon Cities which followed their 1-0 Dreams FC.



Dwarfs came into the last game on the back of their 1-0 win over Berekum Chelsea.



Coach Ernest Thompson kept faith with the squad that won against the Blues in Cape Coast.



The two teams sold an entertaining match in the coastal town but Medeama stole the march off their opponents to steal victory.



Medeama have been dominant against the Mysterious over the years at the back of their own yard.

This is the third successive defeats suffered by Dwatfs at home against the Mauve and Yellows.



They lost to the Tarkwa-baeed 2-0 at that same venue.



Medeama should be revived after this win as they host Liberty Professionals at the Akoon Park on Sunday.



Dwarfs will have found some oxygen as they travel to Accra to face Legon Cities on Friday.