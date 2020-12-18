2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 6 Match Preview — King Faisal v Hearts of Oak

King Faisal Babies

King Faisal Babies will be gunning for their second win of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season when they host Hearts of Oak on Monday.

The match day 6 encounter is scheduled to kick off at Ohene Ameyaw Park on Saturday.



King Faisal are desperate to turn their fortunes around having won just 1 game, lost 3 and drawn 1 of the 5 games they have played.



The Insha Allah Boys will be heading into the game wounded following their 5-1 walloping at the hands of AshantiGold SC in midweek.



Coach Slaviša Bozicic’s side have the worst defensive record in the league having conceded the most goals 12 so far this term.

Heats of Oak travel meanwhile will travel to Techiman reeling from their poor display in Dormaa which saw them beaten 2-0 loss by Aduana Stars on Wednesday.



The Phobians are seeking to end their stinking away form in the Ghanaian top-flight having failed to taste glory in five games on the road.



Hearts of Oak however will start the match as the overwhelming favourites to clinch all three points.



Kosta Papic’s men occupy 9th spot on the standings with 5 points while King Faisal sit in lowly 17th place with 4 points.