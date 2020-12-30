2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 7 Match Preview- Karela United v Elmina Sharks

Karela FC squad

Karela United FC will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat to Bechem United when they host Elmina Sharks on New Year's Day for the Match Day 7 of the Ghana Premier League.

The host lost their first game of the season when they played Bechem United at the Nana Gyeabour Park, but have a good record at the Crosby Awuah Park where they are yet to drop points.



Elmina Sharks are having a topsy-turvy campaign after back-to-back defeats in their last two games against Ashantigold and Inter Allies. The Nduom Boys were unbeaten until those two matches.



Karela United currently sit second on the table, thanks to the goal-scoring prowess of topscorer Diawisie Taylor and the return to form of former Kotoko midfielder Umar Bashiru.



The Anyinase base club are the second-highest scoring side in the 2020/21 season with eight goals, behind only Ashantigold who have scored 14 goals.



And are one of the meanest defense, having conceded only five goals this season.

However, Elmina Sharks who lie seventh on the table have conceded 8 goals, including four against Ashantigold.



The Nduom Boys are however deadly in attack with the likes of Benjamin Tweneboah and Benjamin Boateng.



The two sides have met twice in the Ghana Premier League, with both games ending in draws.



Prediction: Karela United 2-1 Elmina Sharks