2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 8 Match Preview - Asante Kotoko vs Liberty Professionals

Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko returns to action in Ghana Premier League on Monday following their controversial exit from the Caf Champions League.

The last fixture of the matchday 8 will see a very depleted Kotoko side face a resilient Liberty side at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Kotoko could not fulfil their second leg CAF Champions League fixture against Al Hilal in Sudan due limited number of available players after Covid-19 hit their camp.



Seven players tested positive and will not be able to also feature against Liberty leaving Johnson Smith with a selection headache.



The Porcupine Warriors will look to put their woes behind them with a convincing victory on Monday to revive their title charge.

The Kumasi-based side who have a game in hand are 12th on the log, six points behind table-toppers Bechem United.



Liberty will provide a stern test for Kotoko having lost just one game all season.



In recent years, Kotoko have dominated this fixture with 13 wins, six draws and five defeats in last 24 meetings.