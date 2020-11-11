0
Menu
Sports

2020/21 Ghana Premier League full squads: Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko SC (logo).png Logo of Asante Kotoko

Wed, 11 Nov 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko registered players for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

Razak Abalora – 1

Samuel Frimpong – 2

Salifu Mudasiru – 3

Mubarik Yussif – 4

Ibrahim Imoro – 5

Emmanuel Keyekeh – 6

Evans Adomako – 7

Muniru Sulley – 8

Kwame Opoku – 9

Fabio Gama Dos Santos – 10

Felix Annan – 12

Emmanuel Sarkodie – 13

Kwame Adom Frimpong – 14

Andrews Kwadwo Appau – 15

Danlad Ibrahim – 16

Habib Mohammed – 17

Godfred Asiamah – 18

William Opoku Mensah – 19

Abdul Latif Anabila – 20

Patrick Kojo Asmah – 21

Kwame Baah – 22

Christopher Nakai Nettey – 23

Wahab Adams – 24

Ibrahim Osman – 25

Augustine Okrah – 26

Naby Keita Laye – 28

Emmanuel Gyamfi – 29

Abdul Ganiyu Ismail – 30

Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.