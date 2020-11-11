2020/21 Ghana Premier League full squads: Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko registered players for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.
Razak Abalora – 1
Samuel Frimpong – 2
Salifu Mudasiru – 3
Mubarik Yussif – 4
Ibrahim Imoro – 5
Emmanuel Keyekeh – 6
Evans Adomako – 7
Muniru Sulley – 8
Kwame Opoku – 9
Fabio Gama Dos Santos – 10
Felix Annan – 12
Emmanuel Sarkodie – 13
Kwame Adom Frimpong – 14
Andrews Kwadwo Appau – 15
Danlad Ibrahim – 16
Habib Mohammed – 17
Godfred Asiamah – 18
William Opoku Mensah – 19
Abdul Latif Anabila – 20
Patrick Kojo Asmah – 21
Kwame Baah – 22
Christopher Nakai Nettey – 23
Wahab Adams – 24
Ibrahim Osman – 25
Augustine Okrah – 26
Naby Keita Laye – 28
Emmanuel Gyamfi – 29
Abdul Ganiyu Ismail – 30
