2020/21 Ghana Premier League full squads: Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko registered players for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

Razak Abalora – 1



Samuel Frimpong – 2



Salifu Mudasiru – 3



Mubarik Yussif – 4



Ibrahim Imoro – 5



Emmanuel Keyekeh – 6

Evans Adomako – 7



Muniru Sulley – 8



Kwame Opoku – 9



Fabio Gama Dos Santos – 10



Felix Annan – 12



Emmanuel Sarkodie – 13

Kwame Adom Frimpong – 14



Andrews Kwadwo Appau – 15



Danlad Ibrahim – 16



Habib Mohammed – 17



Godfred Asiamah – 18



William Opoku Mensah – 19

Abdul Latif Anabila – 20



Patrick Kojo Asmah – 21



Kwame Baah – 22



Christopher Nakai Nettey – 23



Wahab Adams – 24



Ibrahim Osman – 25

Augustine Okrah – 26



Naby Keita Laye – 28



Emmanuel Gyamfi – 29



Abdul Ganiyu Ismail – 30

