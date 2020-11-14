2020/21 Ghana Premier League full squads: Elmina Sharks FC

Elmina Sharks FC

Elmina Sharks FC registered squad for the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

Goalkeepers: Lord Bawa Martey - 1 Joseph Essam - 13 Mark Sombole - 22 Michael Blankson - 16



Defenders: Ishmael Hammond - 27 Issaka Mohammed - 23 Kingsley Adjei - 25 Dennis Mensah - 24 Evans Appiah - 2 Suraj Ibrahim - 17 Samuel Arthur - 19

Midfielders: Isaac Donkor - 20 Emmanuel Gustav Addington - 3 Henry Afankwah - 15 Benjamin Arthur - 8 James Bissue - 7 Daniel Nii Adjei - 6 Clenn Afful - 12 Edmund Asiedu - 4 Richard Mpong - 5 Rashid Baba Sule - 14



Attackers: Alhaji Mustapha - 32 Justice Ato Mensah - 18 Benjamin Tweneboah - 11 Timothy Atipo - 29 Tahir Mensah - 30 Emmanuel Adjei - 35 Augustine Owusu - 28 Anthony Quayson - 9 Benjamin Bernard Boateng - 10

