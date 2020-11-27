2020 Gold Fields PGA Championship: Golfers urged to maintain discipline

Head of Gold Fields West Africa Region, Mr Alfred Baku

The Executive Vice President and Head of Gold Fields West Africa Region, Mr Alfred Baku has urged the participants of the ongoing 2020 Gold Fields Profesional Golfers Association (PGA) of Ghana Championship to maintain their high levels of discipline and professionalism throughout the tournament.

Addressing the golfers before performing the ceremonial tee-off for the start of the third round of play on Friday morning, Mr Baku also warned that any golfer who is caught bringing the integrity of the game into disrepute will be suspended indefinitely from the Gold Fields PGA Championship.



Congratulating the professionals who qualified for the tournament, Mr Baku said all stakeholders of the competition expect that all the winners are decided on merit and not through cheating.



"The money is quite high and big, whoever wins must win on merit and not kululu (cheating)... If you are caught cheating on this course, you are finished with us on this course, you can play other tournaments but as far as Gold Fields is concerned you are finished, so I want that discipline".



Special bonus for winner



Mr Baku also pledged a special financial bonus to any new winner of the tournament in addition to the GHS40,000 cash prize at stake for the winner.



"I brought my cheque and my cheque is still with me but if we get a new winner... I don't want Vincent (Torgah), I don't want Emos (Korblah), I don't want Kojo (Barnni), a new winner and I know the person leading is fresh and if we get a new winner the person will get something in addition from my pocket".

Wishing the amateurs luck for their contest, Mr Baku said he would not be participating this year because of an injury.



He also commended the media for their reportage over the opening rounds, adding that the tournament sponsors were grateful for the support which would aid in developing the profile of the sport in Ghana.



Day three play



Championship leader Francis Torgah will be aiming to defend his one-shot lead as he tees-off with second-placed Lucky Ayisah and his senior brother Vincent Torgah on day three.



Torgah (Francis) finished the second round with a total score of 142, he was trailed by Ayisah (143) and Kojo Barnni and Vincent Torgah who were tied on 145 standard scratch score.