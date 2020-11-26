2020 Gold Fields PGA Golf Championship: Francis Torgah in the lead after Day 2

Francis Torgah has taken the lead after day two of the 2020 Gold Fields PGA Golf Championship at Damang.

Torgah scored one over course par in day-one and three under on the second day, totalling his standard scratch score over two days at minus two. (142).



Lucky Ayisah who topped day one with 70 gross now thrilling one stroke behind Francis.



Kojo Barnni, Vincent Torgah, Emmanuel K. Osei and Robert Degbe followed with a stroke each separating them from third to the sixth position except former two-time Champions Barnni who beat Torgah on countback for third and fourth spot.



Francis Torgah who is leading after day two explains what went well for him.



‘The first day was good the feeling was okay. I Swung very well which I told myself I have to swing very well today and God been so good today I played well driving long, hitting the fair ways and landing on greens which made the chippings and putting easier for me today although the course was playing difficult.

‘I missed a lot of short pars yesterday which gave me the lesson to improved my play and i had berdies and levels on the course today.



From the first position to the fifth position is just one stroke difference but Francis Torgah is hopeful of keeping his momentum and head up going throughout the tournament.



‘I’m going to continue like this but looking at the scores is very very close and that means the game is going to be tougher and keenly contested too.



‘I need to think smart and take my chances very well and I promise that I will make it tomorrow.’



There have been raining moments since day one which appears to make the course difficult for the golfers but Francis Torgah thinks it has toughened him to give out his best.

‘It is been tough on the course and it rained last night and the weather has been good here too.



‘when you are looking for something you know what to do so I told myself that it’s tough but I kept moving.



"I need to put the toughness aside and swing well and I believe that is what helped me today.



‘My game plan worked very well today especially my long drive.



‘All my drive went on well and my second shots were good so I kept the second shots very well which made save some few birdies.

Former champion Kojo Barnni is positioned third after recording level par yesterday and one over in day two totalling 145 SSS.



Two-time champion Vincent Torgah who had a poor start on day one overturned his gameplay with some superb performances in day two as he scored 65 which is seven under par amassing a total gross score of 145 over two days.



SSS 146 put Emmanuel K. Osei on the fifth position after scoring 75 and 71 in day one and two respectively.