2020 Goldfields PGA Championship: 18 golfers to compete for 9 slots as qualifiers begin today

The qualifiers will be played in two days with 18 holes played on each day

Gold Fields PGA Championship qualifiers dubbed ROAD To DAMANG 2020 tees off on Monday at the Celebrity golf course.

The qualifier starts at 9am sharp, with 18 golfers from Tema and Celebrity clubs set to battle for 9 slots available.



According to the organisers, they are playing 36 holes over two days so 18 holes tomorrow at Celebrity and the rest 18 will be played the next day at Tema Country Golf club.



Meanwhile, the main tournament that is 2020 GOLD FIELDS PGA CHAMPIONSHIP which was earlier scheduled to tee off November 25 and end on 28th is moved to start on December 2nd and end on December 5, 2020.

