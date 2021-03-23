2021 AFCON Qualifier: Black Stars expect full house today

Andre Dede Ayew, Captain of Black Stars

There is wild anticipation that Ghana will on Tuesday host a full-house training session when the final batch of foreign-based players arrive on Monday night.

Charles Akonnor and his charges are preparing fervently for the compelling match against old foes South Africa in the penultimate qualifying game of Group C.



The team held their first intensive training in Accra on Monday with the session filled with several local-based players.



Six players are expected to join from Europe on Monday night.



Mohammed Kudus, Osman Bukari, Nicholas Opoku, Emmanuel Lomotey, Baba Rahman and Kwasi Okyere Wriedt will team up with the rest of the squad Monday tonight.



Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori will also join his teammates in Johannesburg Tuesday night.

Captain Andre Dede Ayew, forward Jordan Ayew and midfielder Thomas Teye Partey who will not be part of the contingent to South Africa will join the squad later for the final game against Sao Tome and Principe.



The team will host São Tomé and Principe in the final group game on Sunday, March 28, 2021.



Ghana occupies the summit of Group C with nine points after four games are in search of a ticket to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



A win will guarantee the West African giants a safe passage to the tournament.