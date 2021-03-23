2021 AFCON Qualifier: Black Stars to arrive in South Africa today

Black Stars

The Black Stars of Ghana will leave Accra for South Africa on Tuesday for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Bafana Bafana.

On Monday, the four-time Africa champions commenced intensive training in Accra ahead of the crucial encounter in Johannesburg on Thursday, March 25, 2021.



Twenty (20) players are currently in camp with six others expected to join from Europe on Monday night.



Mohammed Kudus, Osman Bukari, Nicholas Opoku, Emmanuel Lomotey, Baba Rahman and Kwasi Okyere Wriedt will team up with the rest of the squad Monday tonight. Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori will also join his colleagues in Johannesburg Tuesday night.



Captain Andre Ayew, forward Jordan Ayew and midfielder Thomas Teye Partey who will not be part of the contingent to South Africa will join the squad later for the final game against Sao Tome and Principe.



Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates – South Africa), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC – Ghana), Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko- Ghana)

Full Backs: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK – Greece), Benson Annan (MLK Zilina – Slovakia), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC – Ghana), Imoro Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko)



Central Defenders: Nicholas Opoku (Amiens SC – France), Ganiyu Ismael (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), Joseph Adjei (Legon Cities), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko)



Central Midfield: Kudus Mohammed (Ajax Amsterdam – Holland), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning F.C – China), Afriyie Acquah (Yeni Malatyaspor – Turkey), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens SC – France), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics -Ghana), Kwame Afriyie Poku (Colchester United – England)



Left Attacking Midfield: Osman Bukari (Gent – Belgium), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC- Ghana)



Attackers: Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Professional- China), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia – Italy), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko – Ghana), John Antwi (Pyramids FC – Egypt), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (Willem II – Holland), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor – Turkey)

The team will host São Tomé and Principe in the final group game on Sunday, March 28, 2021.



Ghana occupy the summit of Group C with nine points after four games are in search of a ticket to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



A victory will guarantee the West African giants a safe passage to the tournament.