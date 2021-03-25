2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Akonnor impressed with local-based Black Stars players

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor is impressed with the performance of the home-based players in his Black Stars set-up.
Akonnor trained with a squad dominated by home-based players for three weeks in the build up to the 2021 qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé and Principe.
“I was impressed with the home-based players because it’s been a long time we camped them for National assignments.”
“They have not trained together for a long time. But they did well and that is why some of them are here. The foreign based players arrived late but on Monday we had a full house and they trained together on Monday, Tuesday and today.”
The local-based stars include Gladson Awako, Joseph Esso, Ismael Ganiyu, Razak Abalora, Eric Ofori Antwi and Kwame Opoku.
Black Satellites trio, Danlad Ibrahim, Philemon Baffour, Fatawu Issahaku were able to secure a place in the team.
Ghana will take on South Africa on March 25 in Johannesburg before engaging São Tomé and Principe on March 29.
