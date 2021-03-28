2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Ayew brothers, Partey named in Ghana’s starting lineup against São Tomé

Black Stars duo, Jordan Ayew and Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has named a strong starting line up to face São Tomé and Principe in the final group game in Group C of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey make a return to the team after missing the South African game due to coronavirus quarantine protocols.



Akonnor maintained Razak Abalorah in post and the back-four which played against South Africa on Thursday.



Thomas Partey and Osman Bukari replace Afriyie Acquah and Kwame Poku in the midfield in today’s starting line up.



Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew will lead the attack in this afternoon’s game at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Spezia star Emmanuel Gyasi who made his debut for the Black Stars against South Africa has been dropped to the bench.

Ghana will be hoping to maintain top spot with a win against São Tomé and Principe after securing qualification against South Africa on matchday five.



Below is the starting line up:



Ghana ???????? XI vs Sao Tome and Principe:



16.Razak Abalora



2.Benson Anang

17.Baba Abdul Rahaman



4.Nicholas Opoku



27.Ganiyu Ismail



11.Mubarak Wakaso



5.Thomas Partey

7.Osman Bukari



9.Jordan Ayew



10.Dede Ayew



20.Mohammed Kudus



