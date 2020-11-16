2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars complete training ahead of Sudan match in Omdurman

The Black Stars have completed their last training session ahead of Tuesday's game against Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.
The Stars trained at the Blue Jewel Stadium in Omdurman, the match venue for the fixture.
Sudan were beaten 2-0 at the Cape Coast stadium last Thursday.
Mubarak Wakaso, Jeffrey Schlupp and Majeed Ashimeru who weren't part of the squad in Cape Coast took part of the training.
A victory for the Black Stars on Tuesday will see book their ticket for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to held in Cameroon in January 2022.
Ghana lead the standings in Group C with 9 points with a game in hand, South Africa are also on 9 points, Sudan are 3rd with 3 points whilst Sao Tomé and Principe sit bottom with no point.
