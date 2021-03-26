2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars return after South Africa game

The Black Stars of Ghana

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in the country after securing qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be staged in Cameroon next year.

Ghana held South Africa to a 1-1 draw at the FNB stadium in Johannesburg to secure qualification.



Ajax star Mohammed Kudus scored the opening goal of the game in the 49th minute of the second half and the lead was canceled by Percy Tau's goal in the 52nd minute.



The Black Stars per the head-to-head rule have qualified with a game to spare.

The Ghanaian contingent departed Johannesburg right after the game and arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in the early hours of Friday.



The Ayew brothers and Thomas Partey will join the team to continue with preparations for the game against Sao Tome and Principe on Sunday, March 27 2021 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Sudan and South Africa will battle it out for the final slot in Group C when the two sides face off in Khartoum on Sunday 27 March 2021.