2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Mubarak Wakaso confirmed as Ghana captain for South Africa clash

Wakaso will captain Ghana against South Africa

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso will lead the Black Stars in the penultimate 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications game on Thursday.

The rugged midfieder will be captain when Ghana take on South Africa at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.



Wakaso will wear the captain’s armband in the absence of captains of the team Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori who have all been ruled out of the game.



Ayew and Partey will be available for the second game scheduled for Sunday 28 March 2021.

Ofori has been ruled out of Sunday's too due to an injury he is carrying.



Ghana need at least one win out of the two games to cement their place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.