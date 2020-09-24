2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Sudan beat Chad in test match as they intensify preparations ahead of Ghana clash

The Nile Crocodiles won their match over Chad

The Sudan national team beat Chad in a friendly encounter on Wednesday as they intensify preparations ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications against Ghana.

The Nile Crocodiles were 3-2 victors over their Chad counterparts at the Stade Mahamat Ouya in Ndjamena.



Mohamed Abdelrahman got the visitors in front in the 10th minute through a spot-kick.



The Chadians scored twice afterwards before halftime through Karim Yahaya and Bechir Seid Djimet in the 25th and 40th minutes respectively.

Sudan pulled parity with a goal from Yasser Muzammil in the 62nd minute before Moaz Al-Quoz got the match winner six minutes later.



The Black Stars will face Sudan in a double header in November 2020 in Group C fixtures of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.