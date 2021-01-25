2021 AFCON U-20 draw: Ghana to face Morocco, as host Mauritania draw Cameroon

The Black Satellites of Ghana

The Black Satellites of Ghana will face Tanzania, Gambia and Morocco in Group C of the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations to be staged in Mauritania.

Host nation Mauritania is in Group A with Cameroon, Uganda and Mozambique.



The draw was held at the at Hilton Hotel, in Yaoundé?, Cameroon on Monday as defending champions Mali will not be a part of this year's event.



Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Namibia and Central Afrique Republic are in Group B.



The first game of the tournament will be Mauritania against Cameroon on 14 February at the Stade Municipal de Nouadibou.



The Black Satellites will begin their campaign against Tanzania, before facing Morocco in their second game.



The tournament will take place from 14 February- 4 March 2021.

Groupe A



Mauritania, Cameroon, Uganda, Mozambique



Group B



Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Nambia, Central Afrique Republic



Group C



Ghana, Tanzania, Gambia, Morocco