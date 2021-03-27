2021 AFCON qualifiers: Ayew brothers train with Black Stars ahead of Sao Tome clash

Thomas Partey alongside the Ayew brothers trained with the Black Stars on Friday evening as Ghana prepares for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Sao Tome & Principe.
The West African giants having drawn 1-1 with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Thursday evening, have booked a place at the 2021 AFCON tournament scheduled to be staged in Cameroon next January.
In that game, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, and Thomas Partey had to sit out as a result of an agreement between their clubs in England and the Ghana FA necessitated by the Coronavirus pandemic and its situation in South Africa.
Handed the go-ahead to play for Ghana in the home match, the three players have today had a training session with their compatriots ahead of this weekend’s encounter against Sao Tome.
The clash will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium and will kick-off at 16:00GMT.