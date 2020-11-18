2021 AFCON qualifiers: Bafana Bafana coach hopes all players will be available for Ghana clash

South African head coach, Molefi Ntseki

South African head coach Molefi Ntseki is hopeful of having a full house when the qualifiers return in March next year.

Bafana Bafana recorded back-to-back wins against Sao Tome and Principe in the 2021 Africa of Nations qualifier beating them 4-2 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.



The two wins cushions, South Africa, to booking a place at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as they now need just a point against Ghana or Sudan to secure qualification.



Bafana Bafana have now accrued nine points in the ongoing qualified tied with Ghana in Group C.



Molefi Nteski despite the win against The Falcons was not impressed with the performance of the team after missing some key players.



“We have lost eight of our players that we wanted to bring into the camp‚,” Ntseki said. “We are hopeful that when March’s Fifa week comes all 50 players will be available to play for the national team".

“If you look at our defence in particular‚ it’s a new set. It was only [Thulani] Hlatshwayo who played in the Afcon and against Sudan.



“You have Buhle Mkhwanazi who is not here — Eric Mathoho‚ Thami Mkhize and Sifiso Hlanti. So it tells you something about the team defensively. But I am not saying the guys who played today did not do their part,” he said of Monday’s game.



“I am just pointing out the experience that we missed coming into this match‚ especially in dealing with a direct approach like Sao Tome’s.”



South Africa host Ghana in their next game of the qualifier in March next year.



The Black Stars lost to Sudan on matchday four in Omdurman to delay their qualification to the tournament.